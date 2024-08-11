WATCH: Olympic Refugee Breaker Disqualified for ‘Free Afghan Women’ Cape

Afghan b-Girl Manizha Talash, a member of the refugee Olympic team at the Paris Games, was disqualified after displaying the words “Free Afghan Women” on her cape during her breaking routine in the competition’s pre-qualifiers on Friday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) forbids political slogans on the field of play or at the podium.

Talash, 21, was born in Afghanistan but fled the war-torn country in 2021. She currently lives in Spain.

#ManizhaTalash disqualified for wearing #FreeAfghanWomen at @parisolympicss. Better to lose with honour than win with dishonour, is surely keeping with the @Olympics spirt?https://t.co/6kzaDMtnLQ — MichaelMcCarthyFlynn (@mimccarthyflynn) August 10, 2024

Talash would go on to lose to India Sardjoe of the Netherlands.

World DanceSport announced the disqualification in an official statement, saying Talash was “disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire.”

Three men and three women from Afghanistan are represented in the Olympics. The Olympic refugee team includes 37 athletes in total.

Reuters contributed to this report.