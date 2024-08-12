Jake Paul: ‘I’m Going to Enter the 2028 Olympics for Boxing’

Jake Paul is looking to make his next move in the world of boxing and is now pledging to make a jab at trying out for the U.S. Olympic Boxing team for 2028.

The U.S. boxing team was not a big success in Paris this year. Only one medal winner, Omari Jones, won a bronze after losing to Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev in the welterweight semifinals.

But according to MMA Junkie, Paul is vowing to bring more luster to Team USA boxing.

Paul took to his X account last week to declare the Olympics results a “robbery,” writing, “Absolute robbery. Omari Jones won every round of that fight with ease. Can’t believe boxing sometimes… shits, a real shame.”

Absolute robbery. Omari Jones won every round of that fight with ease. Can’t believe boxing sometimes… shits a real shame. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2024

Since then, he has also announced that he intends to aim for Olympic gold.

“I’m going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles,” Paul said in a YouTube video. “I’m sick and tired of waiting for another gold (medal) for Team USA. I’m not retiring. I probably just added a couple of years onto my boxing career because of that. Los Angeles, United States, sick as f*ck. I’m going to do it, why not? 2028 Olympics, you heard it here first, gold medal, you’re mine, brother.”

Still, Paul also has his sights set on a world championship belt.

“Being a world champion is first and foremost, and then second is a gold medal,” he said.

Paul’s next big fight is scheduled for Nov. 15 when he hopes to face boxing great Mike Tyson, a fight being criticized over the vast age difference between the 58-year-old former heavyweight champ and Paul, who is 27.

Paul’s record is currently at 9-1, with his only loss coming via split decision against Tommy Fury, the only professionally trained boxer Paul has faced. Tyson’s illustrious record is well-known. He’s had his hand raised 50 times in his career and tasted defeat only six times. In addition, Tyson celebrated a victory against fellow former champion Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 when Tyson was 54.

