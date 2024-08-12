VIDEO: Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Apologizes for Shouting Anti-Gay Slur at Heckler

On Sunday, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran shouted an anti-gay slur to a fan who was heckling him during Boston’s loss to the Houston Astros.

The incident occurred between pitches during Duran’s at-bat in the 6th inning.

NSFW:

Duran issued a statement apologizing for the incident.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” he said.

“I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly, to the LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight, I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

The Red Sox also issued a statement, vowing to continue their quest for “inclusivity.”

“We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches, and staff on the importance of inclusivity,” the statement said.

The organization did not say whether Duran would face punishment for using the slur.

The 10-2 loss to the Astros on Sunday completed Houston’s 3-game sweep of Boston.

The Red Sox are currently 7.5 games back of first place in the AL East, trailing the Orioles and Red Sox, who are tied for first place.