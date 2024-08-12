WATCH — ‘Dream Come True’: Figure Skater with Down Syndrome Wins Gold Medal at Special Olympics

A young woman with Down syndrome is inspiring people to do what they love and work hard to achieve their dreams.

Twenty-eight-year-old Annie Murray is a beloved food court team member at the Cleveland Clinic’s Crile Emporium in Ohio, where she puts her heart and soul into her cleaning job, WKYC reported Friday.

She has been called one of the most reliable and hardworking team members and has the special ability to light up a room. She is not only dedicated to her job but works tirelessly to hone her skills as a figure skater. She told the outlet, “I feel proud of myself.”

Murray is a member of the Trinity Special Olympics program at Winterhurst in Lakewood and recently competed in Iceland, where she won the gold medal.

When speaking of being on the ice and winning the medal, she said, “It’s like [a] dream come true.”

In a social media post on Friday, the Cleveland Clinic praised the young athlete for her accomplishment, stating, “We’re proud to have her on our food service team!”

Images show her enjoying the sport and wearing the medals she has won over the years:

Those who know Annie say she's hard-working, spirited, and fierce.We're proud to have her on our food service… Posted by Cleveland Clinic on Friday, August 9, 2024