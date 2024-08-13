VIDEO: Original NFL Anthem Protester Colin Kaepernick Would ‘Love’ to Play Flag Football for the U.S. in 2028 Olympics

Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who explained his anthem protests by saying he would not “…stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” says he would “love” to represent the United States at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Britain’s Sky News, the NFL’s original anthem protester indicated his willingness to play and that he may even have a plan to do so.

“Hopefully, we’ll be out there,” Kaepernick said at the 1:40 mark. “We’re going to work on some things, see if we can make it in there, but would love to be out there.”

Kaepernick’s annual publicity stunt in which he claims to want to return to the NFL is just that, a publicity stunt. However, there is (given how dumb the world is) a far more realistic chance he could end up on the Olympic team. There’s no likely chance of it happening, but an Olympic selection is far more likely and realistic than Kaepernick ever suiting up on Sunday again.

The woke forces that permeate the sports media and the upper reaches of the sports world’s governing bodies are undoubtedly capable of making such a terrible thing happen.

And, of course, they would like nothing more than to stick it in the face of patriots everywhere by appointing the nation’s premier flag disrespecter to strike his infamous kneeling pose during the anthem on the world stage.

Won’t Kaepernick be 40 years old by the next Olympics?

Yes, but if he’s throwing to Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill, he’ll have open receivers.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since the end of the 2016 season after spending a year taking a knee during the national anthem.

Kaepernick turned down an offer from the San Francisco 49ers to stay on the team in 2017 because he wanted more money. He turned down several opportunities after that, too, not to mention his act of making a circus out of the NFL’s workout offer in 2019.

Let’s hope the next time he takes the field; he won’t be in a position to do even more damage to this nation’s flag.