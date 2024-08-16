Michele Tafoya Blasts Mina Kimes for Gushing Over Tim Walz’s ‘Masculinity’

Former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya blasted ESPN’s Mina Kimes for celebrating Kamala Harris VP pick Tim Walz for his particular type of testosterone-free “masculinity.”

Last week, Kimes gushed over Walz and insisted it was “important” for someone like the Minnesota Democrat Governor to be seen “modeling a different kind of masculinity.”

“Yes, they’re calling him ‘coach,’ and whatnot, but in the same breath, they are emphasizing, ‘this man, the year he was a football coach, also ran the gay-straight alliance at the high school,'” the left-wing Kimes insisted, according to Awful Announcing. “That’s really powerful in a way that goes far beyond politics and electability, which is our discussion. There are very few models like that in American public life.”

To fact-check Kimes, Walz was never a head coach. He was an assistant coach for a Minnesota high school in 1995 before being forced to resign after a conviction for drunk driving. Then, he was a defensive coordinator and a linebacker coach in 1999 for a high school in Minnesota. He never actually led any team as a coach.

Still, Tafoya found Kimes’ school-girl crushing to be an embarrassment.

“I am sincerely embarrassed for @minakimes. And how pathetic that her kind of ‘masculinity’ means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan,” Tafoya wrote in a Thursday post on X.

Tafoya, of course, is hardly unbiased in the discussion. In 2022, she joined the campaign of Walz’s GOP opponent, Kendall Qualls. Qualls lost his effort to unseat Walz, who went on to begin his second term in office after that election.

After Tafoya’s dig, Kimes replied with a meme featuring left-wing NBA star LeBron James.

