Former NFL Player Gosder Cherilus Arrested for Allegedly Urinating on Airline Passenger, Causes Flight to Divert

Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus was arrested Saturday night for causing a disturbance on a Delta Airlines plane bound for Dublin from Boston’s Logan Airport.

According to reports, Cherilus, 40, allegedly urinated on another passenger. The plane then diverted back to Logan. Once on the ground, Massachusetts State Troopers boarded the aircraft and ordered Cherilus to disembark. The nine-year NFL veteran then reportedly became upset and refused to leave. State troopers then escorted him off the plane.

The Massachusetts State Police describe the events leading to Cherilus’ removal from the plane in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“Upon arrival at Terminal E, State Police Troop F and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) personnel boarded the aircraft and identified the suspect as Gosder Cherilus, 40, of Wakefield,” the statement read.

“Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative. Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing a Flight Crew.”

Delta Airlines also released a statement.

“Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement,’ according to a Delta spokesperson.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

Cherilus, selected by Detroit as the 17th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, played for the Lions, Colts, and Buccaneers before retiring after the 2016 season. In all, he started 116 of his 132 total games.

Cherilus is due to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on Monday,