Olympic Cyclist Found Dead in Her Apartment After ‘Choking on Food’

A cyclist who represented Venezuela and competed in multiple Olympic Games was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on Friday after having choked on food.

Concerned co-workers called authorities after Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 50, failed to show up for work. Las Vegas police went to Chirinos’ apartment to investigate, where they found her lifeless body. Her body was found on August 12; it is believed she died on August 11.

The official cause of death was listed as asphyxiation. However, police have yet to confirm asphyxiation as the cause of death, according to the Daily Mail.

Chirinos competed in the Olympic Games in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, and 2012. She also competed and medaled in the Central American and Pan Am Games.

The Venezuelan Olympic Committee paid tribute to their fallen former athlete on X.

“The COV Board of Directors regrets the departure of Daniela Larreal,” the post began.

“With an outstanding career in track cycling, she managed to represent us with honor in five Olympic Games. [She accumulated] four Olympic diplomas and triumphs that always filled us with great pride.”

QLa Junta Directiva del COV lamenta la partida de Daniela Larreal Con una destacada trayectoria en el ciclismo de pista logró representarnos con honor en cinco Juegos Olímpicos, acumular cuatro diplomas olímpicos y triunfos que siempre nos llenaron de mucho orgullo.#QEPD pic.twitter.com/YDJpv72X4D — Comité Olímpico Venezolano (@OfficialCOV) August 16, 2024

Chirinos was also active in the Venezuelan opposition to President Nicolas Maduro. Reportedly, it was death threats due to her involvement in anti-Maduro opposition groups that led to her leaving for the United States.

“I want to inform those who are sick of power that their disqualifications against me do not affect me. They make me proud as a Venezuelan, and I will fight,” she said, according to VOZ.

Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles paid tribute to Chirinos on X.

“We deeply regret the passing of Daniela Larreal, who in life was a great figure in cycling, a specialist in track events,” his translated tweet began. “Daniela, in addition to winning medals, stood out for being the only Venezuelan to have participated in 5 Olympic Games. A glory of sport!”

Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento de Daniela Larreal, quien en vida fue una gran figura del ciclismo, especialista en pruebas de pista. Daniela, además de ganar medallas, se destacó por ser la única venezolana que participó en 5 juegos olímpicos. ¡Una gloria del deporte!… pic.twitter.com/NYi9ZjKCK6 — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) August 16, 2024

He added, “I join in the mourning that afflicts the country and send my heartfelt words of condolence to her family, friends and those who were her teammates in her sporting career. May God receive Daniela in eternal rest.”

The Venezuelan cyclist received her degree in physical education before moving to the U.S.