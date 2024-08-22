From Raygun to Paygun: Aussie Olympic Breakdancer Signs with Talent Agency

Olympic judges gave her performance a zero. However, the Australian Olympic viral sensation who attempted to breakdance at the Paris Games will likely start being awarded some far bigger numbers soon.

Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, the 36-year-old Aussie breakdancer who went viral for one – scratch that – the most bizarre breakdancing performance ever caught on camera, has signed with a talent agency called Born Bred Talent, who represents some of the more popular social media influencers in Australia and New Zealand.

What's the NBA equivalent of Rachel Gunn's performance at the Olympics?pic.twitter.com/8FoIjIzdFy — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 13, 2024

Details of the contract are unknown, though it seems that Raygun’s already going viral would be a decent incentive to sign her.

That being said, an industry expert told Daily Mail Australia that Raygun may not have moved fast enough to truly capitalize on her post-Olympic internet fame.

‘If she was taking this seriously, she should have already done five international talk shows by now,’ the expert told the publication.

After the uproar over her performance, Gunn spent at least some time firing back at critics who accused her of mocking the Olympic breakdancing competition, manipulating the selection process, and engineering her ascent to the Paris Games.

“I didn’t realise that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating,” she said.

“Well, I went out there, and I had fun. I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics, and I gave my all. Truly.”

An online petition demanding an investigation into Gunn was denounced by the Australian Olympic Committee and appears to have failed to prompt an inquiry.