Warriors’ Steph Curry Endorses Kamala Harris with Video Message at DNC

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry appeared on video before Democratic National Convention (DNC) attendees Thursday night and endorsed Kamala Harris’s presidential candidacy.

Wearing his Olympic gold medal, Curry became the second member of the Warriors to endorse Harris this week after his head coach, Steve Kerr, addressed the DNC on Monday night.

“I believe Kamala as president will bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward,” Curry said.

Curry spoke about Harris and her meetings with Team USA before their gold medal run in the 2024 Paris Games.

This isn’t the NBA star’s first time endorsing a candidate. He also supported Joe Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Earlier this year, Curry opened up about having his own political aspirations in an interview with CBS.

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good,” Curry said. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then maybe.”

The NBA champ alluded to those ambitions again nearly two years ago in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I have certain beliefs that not everybody vibes with,” Curry said. “As long as there’s equality, in the sense of you having all your protections and your rights as a citizen, that should be the very low bar for everybody to adhere to.”

Potential political stumbling blocks for Curry include his stance, or lack thereof, on abortion. The product of a Christian education, Curry has not articulated a clear stance on whether he opposes or supports abortion and remained silent on the issue after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

It’s unclear whether a party as increasingly pro-abortion as the Democrats have become would tolerate a candidate who refuses to stake out a position. Should he try to run in ultra-liberal California, one would expect this problem to be his undoing.