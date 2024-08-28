Tennis Star Yoshihito Nishioka Collapses During First-Round at U.S. Open

Japanese tennis star Yoshihito Nishioka was compelled to withdraw from the U.S. Open on Monday after collapsing during the first round against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Nishioka was seen walking to the back of the court, in obvious pain, before falling to the ground during the fifth-set match in New York.

Medical staff immediately rushed to his side, and Kecmanovic even walked over and sat beside Nishioka as medical personnel tended to the fallen player.

Nishioka later told fans that he was not feeling well before even stepping onto the court that day.

“Thank you very much for your support,” he wrote in his native language on X. “I was already feeling cramps around 3-3 in the 4th set, and my serve at 5-4 (there) was already cramping. In the final (game), my lower back was more convulsive than my legs, and I couldn’t stand up, and then my legs also convulsed. I was having repeated spasms in my shoulder blades, hips, flanks, and thighs.

“I started having trouble breathing, but with the help of the team, I was able to get into a wheelchair, and they carried me away despite my convulsions. The convulsions didn’t stop for about an hour, but they’ve subsided now. My body parts are hurting a lot, so I’m planning to skip doubles and go back to Japan.”

“It’s a shame that it ended so badly and we looked like we could have won the match, but this American (hard-court) season we rose in the rankings and there were many moments that gave us confidence, so we will continue to do our best in the Asian season,” Nishioka wrote. “First of all, I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at the Davis Cup.’

Seen in the pink shorts at the far end of the court, Nishioka first leaned over his racket, then left if fall to the ground where he eventually walked off the court and collapsed by the wall.

Watch video:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston