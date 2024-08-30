Police Say Motorist Who Allegedly Killed NHL Player and His Brother Admitted to Driving Drunk

Police in New Jersey say that the man who was charged with the deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, admitted to them that he was driving drunk on Thursday.

The brothers were riding their bicycles in Oldmans Township, NJ when a man police suspect of driving drunk ran them down.

Johnny Gaudreau was 31, and his brother, Matthew, was 29. Both were pro hockey players—Johnny played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew played in the ECHL.

But now, police say that 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, who was arrested at the scene of the accident, allegedly admitted that he was driving drunk, the Daily Mail reported.

A police report says that Higgins told officers that “his consumption of alcoholic beverages contributed to his impatience and reckless driving.”

The brothers died one day before they were to act as groomsmen at their sister’s wedding, according to the reports.

Johnny leaves behind his wife, Meredith, and two children, Noa, 1, and Johnny, who is only six months old. And Matthew leaves behind Madeline, his wife of three years.

The New Jersey State Patrol released its preliminary findings about the incident, identifying Higgins as the suspect in the deaths.

Sean M. Higgins, a 43-year-old male from Woodstown, N.J., was traveling north on CR 551 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee behind a sedan and SUV. Higgins attempted to pass the slower-moving sedan and SUV, entered the southbound lanes of travel, passed the slower-moving sedan, and attempted to re-enter the northbound lanes of travel when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass the two pedalcyclist traveling north on the right side of the roadway. Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two pedalcyclists in the rear. As a result of the collision, the two pedalcyclists sustained fatal injuries. Through further investigation, Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, charged with two counts of death by auto, and lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility. This crash remains an active investigation, and no additional information is available.

Johnny’s team issued a statement speaking to their shock over the death of their player.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,’ the statement reads. ‘Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family, and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew,” the team wrote.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement about the loss.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother, and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman wrote.

Johnny was a standout player who achieved numerous accolades and honors. He was also a reliable point-a-game player, with 642 points in 644 appearances in the pros. He had just signed a $69 million contract with the Blue Jackets in 2022.

The native New Jerseyan played in the NHL for eleven seasons with the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. Last season, he skated in 81 games and earned 48 points. He was first drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011 and was a finalist for the league’s top rookie Calder Trophy. Since then, he appeared in seven All-Star games. He also played for Boston College and, in 2014, won the prestigious Hobey Baker Award.

Matthew was also a hockey player. He played for Boston College and later signed with the New York Islanders minor league team in 2017. He also played in Sweden’s pro hockey league and the ECHL in the U.S.A.

