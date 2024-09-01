Former MLB player Mark Mulder called San Francisco an “absolute hell hole of a city” following the shooting of 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

As Breitbart News reported over the weekend, “San Francisco 49ers rookie 1st round draft pick Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot during a robbery attempt in downtown San Francisco on Saturday.” Reports later indicated that Pearsall was in stable condition.

“49ers Ricky Pearsall has been shot in Union Square in an attempted robbery,” NBC Bay Area reporter Gia Vang wrote on X. “According to Sup. Peskin’s office, the suspect is in custody, and Ricky is in stable condition. His office has been in touch with Central Command. More to come.”

Police indicated that Pearsall was shot in the chest after struggling with the suspect for the gun. The 17-year-old suspect had been trying to steal his Rolex. Pearsall’s mother later said that the bullet passed through him and hit no vital organs.

“What an absolute hell hole of a city!” Mulder wrote on X. “The mentally ill Libs will still tell you how beautiful it is all while they get mugged and step in shit.”

Mulder played nine years in the majors for the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals. As noted by Fox News, other athletes have weighed in on the state of San Francisco this past year:

Charles Barkley blasted the city during the NBA All-Star Game. Former San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey also suggested that crime and drugs were a turnoff to impending free agents.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed condemned the shooting.

“This is how we hold people accountable in San Francisco. Robberies and any violence like this will not be tolerated in our city,” Breed said in a news conference. “This was a terrible and rare incident in Union Square, and our thoughts are with Ricky Pearsall and his family. He has a bright future, and I look forward to seeing him recover and get back on the field.”

