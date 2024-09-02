The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they were “aware” of a “counterfeit” political advertisement claiming the team had endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

In a post on X, the Pennsylvania sports team wrote that it was “working with” its advertising partner to have the advertisements that appeared to feature a drawing of Harris wearing a Philadelphia Eagles uniform and helmet while holding a football in one hand.

The bottom of the advertisement features the words “Kamala. Official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

“We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed,” the team wrote in a post on X.

We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2024

Christopher Tremoglie, an editor and commentary writer for the Washington Examiner, wrote in a post on X that one of the fake political advertisements endorsing Harris was “seen at 34th and Walnut in Philadelphia,” located on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus.

Seen today at 34th and Walnut in Philadelphia, on the University of Pennsylvania campus. I can’t imagine this was authorized by @Eagles. However the fact that it is in an enclosed case at a @SEPTA bus stop raises all kinds of flags and eyebrows.#NFL#PhiladelphiaEagles #Eagles pic.twitter.com/6wwlwkQgpM — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) September 2, 2024

Other counterfeit political advertisements were seen at the intersections of 16th Street and Spring Garden Street, and 18th Street and JFK Boulevard, according to CBS News.

Several people have reportedly claimed that the fake political advertisement was created by graphic artist Winston Tseng, according to the outlet.

Tseng’s website shows other works of art featuring brands such as Ben & Jerry’s ice cream featuring a drawing of President Joe Biden with an ice cream cone and the words, “Rocky Road to Democracy” and “Just Vote.”

Another work of art on Tseng’s website features Microsoft and has the words “Goodbye Inefficient Humans!” with a drawing of a person using a computer inside of a red circle and a slash across the circle. At the bottom are the words, “Powered by OpenAI.”