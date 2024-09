Browns’ Deshaun Watson Sued for Sexual Assault and Battery

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is being sued again, this time for sexual assault.

On Monday, it was learned that a woman sued the QB in Houston for sexual assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Unlike the nearly two dozen lawsuits he faced in 2021, which all took place during paid massages, Watson’s new accuser, who filed suit under the name Jane Doe, says she went out on a date with Watson.

According to the suit, the date was October 10, 2020. Watson was reportedly coming to meet the woman at her apartment but couldn’t find it. According to the plaintiff, Watson began “aggressively yelling and screaming and stating that he could not find her apartment and that he ‘doesn’t have time for this.’”

According to the suit:

When Watson finally arrived at Doe’s apartment, Doe had not finished putting on makeup, so she invited Watson in to have a seat in her living room while she finished getting ready. As she was putting on makeup in her bathroom, Doe left the bathroom door open and attempted a conversation with Watson, trying to ease the tension from his angry outburst. Jane Doe quickly began to believe she was talking to herself because Watson wasn’t responding. Jane Doe came out of her bathroom to investigate Watson’s silence and shockingly found him completely naked on her bed, lying face-down on his stomach. While Jane Doe stood there in shock, Watson turned his head and aggressively insisted that she massage him, gesturing to his buttocks. Jane Doe asked if Watson meant he wanted her to massage his back, but Watson indicated that it was his buttocks he wanted massaged. Jane Doe was at this point in the encounter terrified. She was in her small apartment with a much larger man, and she was still reeling from Watson’s outburst and aggression on the phone. Doe thus tried to appease Watson by rubbing his back, rather than his buttocks. Watson began insisting, again, that she focus on his glutes. Seemingly frustrated that Doe would only rub his back, Watson then turned over, revealing an erection. Watson continued to demand that Jane Doe massage him, gesturing from his knees to his groin. Jane Doe froze in fear, unsure of how to refuse Watson’s advances without jeopardizing her safety. Confused and scared, she reiterated to Watson that she wasn’t a masseuse. Watson asked her what she wanted to do instead. Before Jane Doe could answer, Watson grabbed Jane Doe’s leg and positioned her so that she was lying down. Watson then partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit. Jane Doe felt paralyzed, unsure if she should risk her safety by trying to stop Watson or endure his assault. Watson roughly sexually assaulted Jane Doe for several minutes in a ‘missionary position’ before grabbing her and flipping her over. Watson continued to assault Doe aggressively from behind. Jane Doe finally gathered the courage and strength to escape Watson. Jane Doe quickly ran to her dresser to grab a heavy piece of décor for self-defense, and yelled at Watson [to] get out of her apartment. Enraged, Watson stormed out of Jane Doe’s apartment.

As pointed out by Pro Football Talk, “The statute of limitations for most personal injury cases is two years. In Texas, a five-year window applies because the case expressly alleges sexual assault.”

The NFL has not yet said how they will handle the incident. Though, it’s difficult to imagine Watson being allowed to play while being sued for sexual assault. The situation also brings up an interesting situation for the Browns. Dallas stomped Cleveland on Sunday, and the former Texans’ time in Cleveland has been marred by injury, poor play, and controversy.

The Browns owe Watson $92 million over the next two years. If a league suspension could open an opportunity for them to claim breach of contract and end their relationship with Watson, one would think they would pursue it.

However, it’s unclear at this time if that’s a possibility. The likelihood of Watson being suspended, however, is a strong possibility.