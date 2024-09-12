‘World’s most Monstrous Bodybuilder’ Illia Yefimchyk Dies at 36

Illia Yefimchyk, billed as the “world’s most monstrous bodybuilder,” has died following a recent heart attack, according to reports.

Yefimchyk died at only 36, about a week after suffering a heart attack that left him brain-dead, according to Fox News.

The death of the bodybuilder from Belarus was first reported on Instagram and on the YouTube channel Nick’s Strength and Power.

The bodybuilder’s wife, Anna, told Belarusian media outlets that she was praying for Illia to recover from the heart attack he suffered earlier this month. But it was ultimately to no avail.

“I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died,” she said.

“I thank everyone for their condolences. It’s very heartwarming to realize that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support,” Anna added.

At 6 feet tall and 340 pounds, Yefimchyk earned the moniker “most monstrous bodybuilder” for his extreme dedication to his size and strength. It has been reported that he could bench press 600 pounds, deadlift 700 pounds, and perform 700-pound squats.

To maintain his size, he reported that he ate 15,000 calories a day.

