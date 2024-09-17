‘Honeymoon’s Over’: Stephen A. Smith Links Travis Kelce’s Slow Start to Taylor Swift Romance

Like many other NFL fans, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith seems to be very much over the hoopla surrounding the romance between Kansas City Chief star Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift as he mocked Kelce over the whole thing.

After Kelce had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, Smith jumped in to warn Kelce that it might be time to get his mind off Taylor Swift and back on football.

Kelce had a very slow game, earning only one catch for five yards and not scoring a touchdown for the second game in a row. The Daily Mail reported that he has only four receptions for 39 yards this season.

Meanwhile, league TV cameras once again lavished airtime on Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who was once again sitting in the stands to cheer on her boyfriend.

“I love my brother from another mother, Travis Kelce. [But] we saw more Taylor Swift than we saw Travis Kelce yesterday on a Sunday afternoon, and any other time that’s applicable. That ain’t supposed to happen yesterday,” Smith said on Monday’s broadcast of ESPN’s First Take.

“We supposed to see more Travis Kelce yesterday than we saw her. That’s not happening. You got to get it going, bro. You got 39 receiving yards in the first two games,” he chided.

“Come on now, it’s time. Football season is here. Honeymoon’s over. Let’s handle our business,” Smith advised.

Fellow sports commentator Jason Whitlock also took a stick to the 34-year-old Kelce over his performance on the field.

“I’m wondering if all of the extracurricular activities, all of the pressure and the burden of being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, if that could be drawing energy and focus away from football,” Whitlock said on his own podcast this month.

