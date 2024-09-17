Trump to Attend Alabama vs. Georgia Rivalry Football Game

Former President Donald Trump will attend one of the biggest rivalry games in college football later this month, when Alabama and Georgia face off.

“Current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will be inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabam, on Sept. 28 to watch the Crimson Tide take on the Bulldogs,” reported USA Today.

A source in Trump’s campaign confirmed to the outlet that the former president will be in attendance at the game.

Both during his time in and outside the White House, Trump has attended major sporting events in the United States, including the annual Army-Navy game, the College Football Playoff national championship game, the World Series, and the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. UFC events have been his most frequent venues, and athletes would even give him a shout out or a nod from the ring.

“In addition to the 2018 national championship game, Trump has seen the Crimson Tide at home before,” noted USA Today. “He was at the star-studded matchup in 2019 between Alabama and LSU in Tuscaloosa. There, he was cheered when he was shown inside the stadium jumbotron. It was the first time a sitting president attended an Alabama football home game.”

Given that the former president has faced two assassination attempts this year, one of which resulted in the death of former Pennsylvania fire chief Corey Comperatore, it remains to be seen exactly how his presence at such a public arena will affect the overall security.

John Wahl, a chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, told Tuscaloosa News that the people of Alabama will welcome the former president with open arms.

“The people of Alabama have a special relationship with Donald Trump, and the Republican Party is always excited to welcome him to our state,” Wahl said.

Since Georgia will be a swing state in this election, Trump attending the game marks for a strategic move.