Lions Coach Dan Campbell Sells Suburban Detroit Home Amid Security Concerns

Losing forces people to make changes. If you’re an NFL coach, it could even force you to move.

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporter Nick Manes that he was forced to sell his home in suburban Detroit because fans showed up on the property.

It is a most reluctant sale. Campbell listed several details about the property that revealed his attachment to the home.

“The neighborhood, everything,” Campbell told Manes about the property’s finer points. “There’s plenty of space, it’s on 2 acres, the home is beautiful. It’s just that people figured out where we lived when we lost.”

The story really is a shame not just on the human level of a coach’s family having their peace disturbed by unruly fans but also because of Campbell’s success in Detroit. Last season, he guided the Lions to their first playoff win in 32 years. One would think that such a feat would buy Campbell a degree of security and peace. Instead, his successes seem to have emboldened angry fans when his team loses.

It shouldn’t be that way. The home is listed at $4.5 million.