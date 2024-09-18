WATCH: Astros’ Jose Altuve Ejected After Exposing Bare Foot While Arguing Call

Astros star Jose Altuve apparently took things a step too far on Tuesday night by getting ejected for removing his cleats and socks while arguing with the umpire.

The brouhaha began in the top of the ninth inning as the Astros looked to notch win number 82 against the San Diego Padres. Plate umpire Brennan Miller ruled a ball fair that was eventually turned into a ground out that ended the Astros half of the frame in a tied game.

To convince an unconvinced Miller that the ball had been fouled off his foot, Altuve removed his cleat and sock and pointed to the exact spot where he claimed the ball hit. Apparently not a foot guy, Miller responded by ejecting the Astros second baseman.

However, Miller would be proven wrong as slow-motion replay showed that the ball did indeed foul off of Altuve’s foot. Altuve would not have been out if it had been ruled a foul ball.

“It was a foul ball,” Altuve told reporters after the game. “It was obvious. I just wanted my at-bat against [Robert] Suarez. I know he’s great, but I wanted to keep battling against him.”

“It’s a foul ball,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “You have to see the ball once it hits the foot, the flight of the ball, what the ball does. I don’t understand. That’s twice this year. I have a lot of respect for the umpires. They work hard. There’s four out there. For me, you have to be able to see it. They missed that play.”

The Astros did get the win, though. Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker drove in a run in the 10th inning and sealed the 4-3 win.