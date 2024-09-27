VIDEO: Giants’ Daniel Bellinger Victimized by Blown Facemask Call on Thursday Night Football

NFL officiating was (allegedly) supposed to be much better this year. Through three weeks plus one game, that has not been the case.

On Thursday Night Football, as the Giants were battling to stay out of the 1-3 hole against division rival Dallas, Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger was called for a facemask penalty when he was the one who was face masked.

Bellinger said he asked for an explanation of the absurd call and was given none.

An offensive facemask is an exceedingly uncommon penalty. The overwhelming majority of facemask penalties are defensive. To see the referees call this on Bellinger when it was so obvious the call should have been on Dallas’ Demarvion Overshown is beyond inexcusable.

To say the game turned on this one call may be an exaggeration. However, in a game where the Giants could do nothing but kick field goals, this call turned a 1st and 10 inside the 30 into 3rd and 18. And the Giants lost the game by five points. So, a touchdown on this drive could very well have changed the outcome.

“I tried to ask an explanation. I didn’t get any,” Bellinger said. “I just saw the video, he grabbed my facemask. But it’s up to them. It’s their call. Hopefully, they get it right.”

This is the language of a man who cannot afford to get fined.

The call was blown. As Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith points out, what is not obvious is why facemasks can’t be challenged. If refs are going to blow calls this obvious and easy, then something must be done.

There’s too much money on the line for these teams and players and fans, for this clown show to go on.