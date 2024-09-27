WNBA’s Angel Reese Blasts Media for Not Combating ‘Racist’ Fans

Chicago Sky rookie and Caitlin Clark foe Angel Reese is blasting the media for not doing enough to combat the WNBA’s “racist” fans.

On Wednesday, in the wake of Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs, the league issued a public statement attacking its fans as “racist,” “derogatory,” and “threatening” an. It warned that the league would call the police on them “as necessary.”

Now, Reese says the media is at fault for the “racist” fans, too.

“The media has benefited from my pain & me being villainized to create a narrative,” Reese wrote on X. “They allowed this. This was beneficial to them… Y’all a little late to the party and could have tried to put out this fire way before it started.

Reese has been accused of repeatedly taking cheap shots at rival Caitlin Clark on the court as they played their rookie seasons in pro ball.

But now she says she has had enough of the “racism” directed her way.

“I sometimes share my experiences of things that have happened to me, but I’ve also allowed this to happen to me for way too long, and now other players in this league are dealing with & experiencing the same things,” Reese said Thursday. “This isn’t OK at all. Anything beyond criticism about playing the game we love is wrong. I’m sorry to all the players that have/continue to experience the same things I have.”

However, this is a lot of complaining from the same player who also said she was perfectly willing to take on the “villain” role in the WNBA.

“I’ve never in my life had privilege ,but I definitely know the power I have through my platform,” Reese wrote on X. “That didn’t come overnight. I grew that on my OWN. With that being said, I will continue to use my voice in the right way & say what’s right even though it has backfired on me to be this ‘villain.’ I won’t stop!!”

