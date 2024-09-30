Tom Brady Has Epic Comeback to Baker Mayfield’s Stressful Locker Room Remark

Baker Mayfield believes that Tom Brady created a “high-strung” work environment when he was with the Buccaneers. On Sunday, Brady made it clear he didn’t care if he stressed anyone out.

In a recent podcast interview, current Bucs QB Baker Mayfield said that, although Brady’s serious style had everyone “dialed in,” he also felt the future Hall of Famer “stressed everyone out.”

Brady, who broadcast the Buccaneers game against the Eagles on Sunday, addressed Mayfield’s comments during the broadcast.

“I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings,” Brady said.”There was a mindset of a champion I took to work every day. This wasn’t daycare. If I wanted to have fun, I was gonna go to Disneyland with my kids.

“There’s a way to approach this game, and it’s with the right mindset to try to push each other outside of our comfort zones, and great teammates do that. I come in, I have someone like (Rob) Gronkowski, I have someone like (Mike) Evans. There’s high expectations for us, we got to make sure we go out there and deliver.”

This is precisely the response you would expect to hear from Brady.

This is not to say that Mayfield cannot win a championship or lacks dedication. However, there is a world of difference between someone who would like to win a championship and someone who is consumed by an all-encompassing drive to win at all costs. Yes, there are some negative side effects from having such a mentality. Yes, that can create a high-stress environment.

However, as Brady says, there is stress in not reaching optimal performance levels and not doing one’s best.

Brady chose not to allow himself or his teammates to underperform, changing the game forever. What a wonderful message for all people, young and old: Don’t be afraid of stress in pursuing greatness.