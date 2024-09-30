VIDEO: Man Stomps on Another Fan’s Head During Insane Brawl at Falcons-Saints Game

A horrific brawl broke out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Atlanta Falcons’ 26-24 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The video shows fans pushing, punching, and even stomping each other’s heads on the upper levels of the stadium in Atlanta.

The fight appears to have occurred around section 321 in the upper reaches of the stands.

One man is seen stomping on the head of a man who fell to the deck before a woman drags him away from the fight. The man whose head was stomped does not appear conscious after being stomped.

WATCH:

Another video from a different angle shows more of the melee.

Unfortunately, that was not the only upper-deck brawl on Sunday. A video shows two other young fans fighting as well.

Fights between NFL fans seem to be a weekly occurrence during football season.

A few weeks ago, a woman was slammed to the ground during the Raiders-Chargers game.

