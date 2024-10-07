Patriots Safety Jabrill Peppers Arrested on Assault and Drug Charges

New England Patriots safety and team captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested Saturday in Braintree, Massachusetts, and faces assault and drug charges, according to reports.

The Braintree police said Monday that they responded to a report of trouble at a private home, and during the call, the player was arrested, CBS News reported.

Police say Peppers, 29, assaulted someone in the home. The victim was reportedly treated at the scene but was not transported to a hospital.

Peppers faces arraignment on Monday on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug. Police suspected that the drug was cocaine.

On Monday, the Patriots released the common “aware of the incident” comment about the arrest.

“We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in, which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Patriots said in a statement.

In a media conference call, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said he and the team are still “gathering information” and added, “I don’t think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. It’s a process.”

Mayo also demurred on whether Peppers would be submitted for placement on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list, saying they don’t have enough information to warrant such a move.

Peppers was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 but was traded to the New York Giants after two seasons in Cleveland.

The Patriots signed Peppers as a free agent in 2022 and offered him a three-year extension worth about $20 million in July.

Peppers sat on the sidelines last week against Miami due to a shoulder injury.

