Jets Fire Head Coach Robert Saleh After Rocky Start, Tension with Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh in an abrupt and shocking early season firing that has left fans and media wondering who is calling the shots for “Mean Green.”

The firing seemed to shock Saleh as well. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, [Saleh] “came in for work this morning as usual and was informed by Jets owner Woody Johnson” that his services were no longer needed.

Viral videos showing tension between Rodgera and Saleh this season have prompted many to speculate that the future Hall of Fame QB influenced the decision to can the coach. However, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, “Saleh’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers was NOT fractured, despite speculation, according to multiple sources. The two were getting along. The firing of Robert Saleh was carried out solely by Woody Johnson this morning.”

It’s certainly possible that Johnson decided to fire Saleh separately from Rodgers. In just over three years at the helm, Saleh amassed an underwhelming record of 20-36. However, one would imagine that record would have been much better had Rodgers not suffered a season-ending injury four plays into the 2023 campaign.

However, while the firing can be justified from a win-loss perspective, its timing remains less justifiable.

The Jets are 2-3 in a division where the top team, the Buffalo Bills, is only 3-2. Buffalo is also facing serious questions over the health of its star quarterback, Josh Allen, and the quality of its defense after being carved up by the Ravens two weeks ago.

And, oh yeah, the Jets play the Bills next on Monday Night Football at home.

Why not wait until after that game, at least? If the Jets win, they will be the leader of their division. If they don’t win, then fire him.

It makes no sense except to say it’s the Jets. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has said, “Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as interim coach until a replacement for Saleh is found.