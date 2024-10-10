Tenn. Sen. Marsha Blackburn Celebrates American Girls in Sports Day

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn is celebrating “American Girls in Sports Day” with a message to followers on X.

In her message on Thursday, the senator wrote, “Join me in celebrating American Girls in Sports Day! As the 10th day of the 10th month, October 10 is represented by the Roman numerals XX—the same numerals as the female sex chromosome.”

Blackburn filed a resolution in May to make Oct. 10 a day to celebrate women in sports.

“For nearly 50 years, Title IX has represented an American commitment to provide women with equal opportunities in educational programs and activities. Today, the Biden administration is intent on erasing the contributions made by women and changing the world of athletics as we know it. Now more than ever, it’s important to celebrate girls and women in sports, and I’m glad to champion this resolution in their honor,” Blackburn said in May.

Women’s sports activist Riley Gains joined several other high-profile athletes to support the plan, saying, “It’s because of brave Tennessee women like Sen Blackburn, Wilma Rudolph, and Pat Head Summitt that women can serve and compete at the highest levels. I can’t wait to celebrate real women on XX day!”

The resolution was co-sponsored by 37 other senators, as well as Caitlyn Jenner, Sage Steele, Independent Women’s Forum, Concerned Women for America, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, Family Policy Alliance, Alliance Defending Freedom, and Parents Defending Education Action.

Still, the resolution was blocked by Democrats in September, and the day was not made official.

“[W]omen’s athletics has done incredible things for women,” Blackburn wrote when the Democrat blocked the move in September. “Which is why it is so deeply disturbing to see the Biden-Harris administration wage a war on women’s sports.”

“You do not need to be a biologist to understand that there are fundamental biological differences between men and women. And when it comes to sports, these differences undermine fair play, erase women’s hard-earned achievements, and put female athletes in danger,” Blackburn added.

