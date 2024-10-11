On Thursday, former NASCAR and IndyCar racer Danica Patrick revealed that she has never voted. However, she will vote for former President Trump this year because “it’s that important.”

Speaking with Ohio Senator and Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance at a town hall in Greensboro, North Carolina, Patrick made her voting intentions known.

“I just want to say I’ve never voted before, but this time around, I have to vote,” said Patrick while on stage with Vance. “It’s that important.”

Vance jokingly interjected, “I just want to be clear. I want to get on record — you’re voting for us, right?”

Patrick put Vance at ease, “1,000%,” Patrick answered, saying that if she “could vote twice,” she would do it.

Vance quickly reminded her that he and former President Trump are not representing the party that votes illegally.

“We don’t do that, we’re Republicans,” Vance said. “We only vote, we vote legally, only one time.”

Demonstrating the problem and obstacle-overcoming skills that served her so well on the racetrack, Patrick responded by suggesting voters could vote twice legally by bringing a like-minded friend with them.

Having settled the legalities of double voting, Vance quickly endorsed the idea.

“That’s a good point, vote twice the legal way,” Vance said. “That’s very good.”

North Carolina is a key swing state, and the Trump team is working hard to win it. Vance and Patrick’s appearance in Greensboro comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated the state, causing millions in property damage and the death of at least 92 people.