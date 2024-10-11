WNBA Doubles-Down on Caitlin Clark’s Record-Breaking Season with Expanded 2025 Playoff Format

The WNBA reaped massive ratings rewards during Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking rookie season. Now, the WNBA is doing its best to ensure that it reaps even more massive rewards.

Capitalizing on a season that saw viewership break the 1 million mark in 19 of 22 regular-season games, the WNBA has decided to not only expand the regular season but also move to a 7-game format for the playoffs.

“The finals mark the culmination of what I think is the most transformational year in the WNBA’s history,” Engelbert said.

“You saw all the statistics we put out – viewership, attendance, merch sales, digital engagement – at or near record levels. And to put it in perspective with a few stats that bring insight into what has happened, the WNBA significantly outpaced the industry in average consumption of live games in 2024.”

Engelbert added, “The league’s growth and increased demand for WNBA basketball make this the ideal time to expand the schedule, lengthen the finals, and provide fans more opportunities to see the best players in the world compete at the highest level.”

The move marks a significant departure from business as usual. Under the current format, the league has a best-of-five semifinals and finals in its playoffs with a best-of-three first round. Under the new format, the regular season will expand by four games to 44, and the finals series will go to seven games.

While Engelbert did not mention Clark specifically, it’s no secret that the rookie phenom from Iowa is solely responsible for the opportunity the league is now seizing.

Clark eclipsed records for the most points scored by a rookie in WNBA history, the all-time scoring record for a point guard, the new mark for most assists in a single game, the record for most assists in a single season by any WNBA player, and the rookie record for the number of triple-doubles in a season. She also passed Diana Taurasi for second place for the most made three-pointers by any player in a season

And that’s not even mentioning her impact on team and league merchandising, attendance, and viewership.

The league has also expanded to include 15 teams, with the latest awarded to Portland.