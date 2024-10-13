‘Real Solid Guy’: Titans’ Will Levis Blasted for Not Checking on Injured Worker After Sideline Collision

It’s no secret that Titans quarterback Will Levis angered fans this year during Tennessee’s 1-4 start, and he did so again this Sunday. However, it wasn’t necessarily about his play on the field this time.

At the end of a first-quarter scramble in Tennessee’s divisional matchup against the Colts, Levis fell out of bounds and slammed into the knee of a crew member holding footballs. The man immediately fell to the ground and clutched his knee in obvious pain.

The man was carted off the field in a cast.

However, social media reacted negatively to Levis’s failure to check on the man after the play.

As has been the case for almost the whole season, things did not end well for the Titans or Levis. The second-year QB completed 16 passes but somehow managed to throw for only 95 yards in the game. Levis also threw an interception and ended with a QBR of 29.0.

The Titans only win of the year came against an injury-depleted Dolphins squad in Week 5.