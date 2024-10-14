Ravens Fan Caught on Video Attacking Commanders Fans in Downtown Baltimore

A disturbing video is going viral of a Baltimore Ravens fan marauding through downtown Baltimore and physically attacking Washington Commanders fans in the street after Sunday’s game.

The video shows a hulking fan wearing a Lamar Jackson Baltimore jersey picking out two men wearing Commanders jerseys.

It is unclear what set this Ravens fan off, or if there was any previous interaction between this man and the two Commanders fans, but in the video, he is seen racing towards the two men and tries to kick one of them.

But before either of the two could do much to react to what was happening, the Ravens fan delivered a brutal haymaker to one of the Commanders fan’s face, sending him to the pavement.

The Ravens fan then takes out after the second man, who runs to get away from the assault.

After the second Commanders fan scampers away, the Ravens fan screams, “I don’t lose,” as the video ends.

It is unclear if the police ever became involved in the incident. Still, many on X have already claimed to have identified the attacker as a man who works for an insurance company in Baltimore.

Whoever he is, this Ravens fan was excoriated online:

