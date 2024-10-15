Player on Team with Trans Athlete Applauds Nevada Women for Boycotting Game

A player for the San Jose State University (SJSU) women’s volleyball team is praising the women of the University of Nevada for saying they intend to boycott their upcoming game because San Jose State has allowed a biological man who identifies as a woman to join the team.

SJSU volleyball player Brooke Slusser has now publicly stated that she supports the Nevada women for refusing to play against her own team after trans player Blaire Fleming joined San Jose State this season.

Slusser jumped to her X account to give the Wolf Pack a “round of applause” for announcing their boycott.

“Round of applause to the girls of the (Nevada Wolf Pack) volleyball team,” Slusser wrote on X. “Deciding to go against what the school was forcing on you as young women and taking a stand for what you believe takes courage! Another great step in the right direction for women’s sports!”

Slusser told OutKick that she was not made aware that Fleming was a man until after she had joined the team. She has also joined a lawsuit against the NCAA for allowing Fleming to play as a woman.

Members of the Nevada team broke with their school athletic department, which said in a statement that the team would play their game against SJSU as scheduled. However, the women contended that the school administrators made their announcement without consulting the team beforehand.

After the school made its declaration, the team met and decided, despite what school administrators said, that they did not want to play the game.

“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld,” the team said in a statement. “We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes.”

Still, despite the women’s announcement, Nevada officials maintain that they will play their scheduled game against San Jose.

“The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin,” the school said.

“The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment,” the statement continued.

“The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match,” Nevada officials concluded.

Nevada is now one of five teams that refused to play against SJSU because the California school allowed Fleming to play on the women’s team.

