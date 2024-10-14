REPORT: Nevada Players Vote to Forfeit Game Against Trans Opponent, Despite School Statement

The Nevada women’s volleyball team held a player vote deciding to forfeit an upcoming match against a team with a transgender player, in defiance of a school statement claiming they would play, OutKick reports.

According to OutKick, the players voted not to play their scheduled Oct. 26 game against San Jose State University (SJSU) due to the presence of Blaire Fleming, a transgender player.

This decision by the players went quite against the school’s athletic department’s announcement that the Wolf Pack would play the game. However, it appears that the school decided without bothering to ask the women on the team how they felt.

“The University of Nevada volleyball team remains focused on its upcoming matches with UNLV and San Diego State and intends to play its remaining Mountain West schedule, including the match with San José State University on October 26,” the school’s statement read.

“The University will continue to abide by the NCAA, Mountain West Conference, and USA Volleyball rules and regulations as well as the laws and Constitution of the State of Nevada.”

But it appears that the players had other ideas.

“We, the University of Nevada Reno women’s volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University and stand united in solidarity with the volleyball teams of Southern Utah University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University,” the women said.

“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes,” they added.

Senior Sia Liilii, team co-captain, told Outkick that the team was very disappointed that Nevada’s athletic department spoke for them without even asking for their input.

“The school released that statement without consulting our team at all. We were pretty upset that we were not made aware that a statement was going to come out,” Liilii said.

The player even noted that the school’s announcement came when the women weren’t even in the state.

“We were actually in Las Vegas preparing for our match against UNLV, our in-state rival. It was a really frustrating time, especially because we were about to go and play a big game,” she said, adding, “We believe that women deserve fair competition and our rights to opportunity.”

Ultimately, they decided to go in a different direction.

“We decided that we’re going to stand in solidarity with other teams that have already forfeited and that we wouldn’t participate in a game that advances sex-based discrimination or injustice against female athletes,” Liilii explained.

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines took to her X account to express her pride in the Wolf Pack players.

Gaines also praised the team for stating that they are putting their own safety ahead of the left-wing transgender movement’s agenda.

As noted, this is the fifth women’s college team to forfeit to San Jose. Nevada has now joined Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming, and Utah State in boycotting games against San Jose.

Trans opponents have seriously injured several women and girls over the last several years, and those injuries have caused a lot of female athletes to pause their support for radical transgenderism.

The NCAA is now being sued by several groups over its policy of allowing transgender players to play as women.

