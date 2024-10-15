‘So Far Out’: Donald Trump Blasts Policies Allowing Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

Republican nominee for president Donald Trump is calling the idea of allowing men to play in women’s sports an idea that is “so far out” and says it puts female athletes in danger.

Appearing Monday on the Barstool Sports podcast, Bussin’ with the Boys, the former president spoke about how he hoped to unite the country if he were to win the 2024 election, Fox News reported.

“So, you want to see the country united. But you have a very conservative side and a conservative side, and then you have people that want to see an open border and things. A lot of it is so far out,” Trump explained. “Like, for instance, they want men playing in women’s sports. I don’t think I could ever say I’m thrilled about that. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen people really hurt.”

Trump pointed specifically to the Olympics in Paris this year, where two boxers suspected of having male chromosomes beat all female opponents to win gold and insisted that “The whole thing is ridiculous.”

The former president has blasted transgenderism many times. Early this month, for instance, his campaign hosted a campaign video slamming the wokeness the Biden-Harris regime has embedded into the U.S. military.

In June, he vowed to “keep the radical left-wing gender ideology away from our youth” if he were to win the presidency. He also pledged to “keep men out of women’s sports.”

Even the former president’s wife, Melania, has spoken against transgenderism. Last week, she said transgender athletes are “deepening the divisions in our society.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston