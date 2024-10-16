Caitlin Clark Becomes First Rookie Selected to All-WNBA First Team Since 2008

If you thought that a trivial matter like the season being over would prevent Caitlin Clark from continuing to collect accolades and historic achievements, you are greatly mistaken.

On Wednesday, Clark was officially named to the All-WNBA first team, an honor a rookie has not earned since Candace Parker won Rookie of the Year and MVP in 2008. Also, Clark is only the fifth rookie to make the All-WNBA first team this century.

It is challenging to list all the records Clark broke in her rookie season, but here are a few of the highlights.

Clark eclipsed records for the most points scored by a rookie in WNBA history, the all-time scoring record for a point guard, the new mark for most assists in a single game, the record for most assists in a single season by any WNBA player, and the rookie record for the number of triple-doubles in a season. She also passed Diana Taurasi for second place for the most made three-pointers by any player in a season.

And that’s not even mentioning her impact on team and league merchandising, attendance, and viewership.

Clark was also nearly unanimously voted Rookie of the Year and came in fourth in MVP voting.