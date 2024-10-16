Lou Holtz Gives Epic Response Amid Controversy over Trans Volleyball Player

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach from the likes of Notre Dame and South Carolina, responded to the presence of a transgender volleyball player on the San Jose State University (SJSU) women’s team.

In a post on X, Holtz reposted a statement from activist Riley Gaines lamenting that the University of Nevada would be forfeiting its upcoming game against SJSU, citing safety concerns due to a transgender player.

“University of Nevada becomes the 5th team to forfeit their upcoming match against SJSU. They’re the first school to specifically cite fairness & safety concerns as reason for forfeit,” said Gaines.

“I can’t even believe we’re even debating whether biological men, identifying as women, should be allowed to compete in women’s sports! What happened to the country I love—a nation that was always rooted in fairness?” responded Holtz.

The University of Nevada has, however, said that it will go forward with the match even though the team has decided to forfeit.

“The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University,” the school’s statement said.

“The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin,” the school continued.

“The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment. The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match,” it concluded.