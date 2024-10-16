Roger Goodell on the Possibility of Taylor Swift Owning an NFL Team: ‘She Could Do It’

Those wishing to see an end to Taylor Swift’s involvement with the NFL will not like what Commissioner Roger Goodell had to say on Wednesday.

Amid the backdrop of former players such as Tom Brady and Richard Seymour recently being approved as minority owners, Goodell was asked whether anyone had approached Swift about buying a percentage of the Chiefs, the team her boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for.

“If she’s interested, I think she has the ability to do it,” Goodell responded.

Swift’s net worth of $1.6 billion would actually rank her among the poorest of NFL owners, and “poor” is a relative term in this discussion.

Still, she has more than enough cash to become a large-share minority owner in a franchise. It’s unknown whether the Chiefs are interested in selling off a large minority share. However, it makes sense that the NFL would seek a way to keep Swift’s association with the league highly visible, even after her boyfriend retires or when the lawyers decide their relationship should end (I’m kidding. Wait, am I?).

The NFL has reaped enormous ratings rewards since Swift began appearing at NFL games to support her boyfriend last year.

And Commissioner Goodell is more than aware of that impact.

“I think it’s great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz. It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women, that are interested in seeing why she is going to this game, why she is interested in this game. Besides (her relationship with) Travis, she is a football fan, and I think that’s great for us.”