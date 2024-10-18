Angel Reese Says Her WNBA Salary ‘Don’t Pay My Bills’

The WNBA is rolling in more cash than it has in its relatively short history. However, Sky forward and Catlin Clark rival Angel Reese says the money she receives from the league ” don’t pay my bills.”

“I just hope y’all know,” Reese said Wednesday on Instagram Live.”The WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think it pays one of my bills. Literally.”

And what are those bills? According to Reese, her rent is $8,000 a month, which puts her annual rent at $96,000. Why is this a problem? Because Angel Reese’s rookie salary is only $73,439.

Reese added, “I’m living beyond my means!”

That would be true if Reese only lived off her WNBA salary. However, that is not the case.

Reese’s NIL valuation was $1.8 million. This means she was worth that much when she entered the WNBA and before she started collecting her WNBA salary. She also has endorsement deals with Coach, Reebok, PlayStation, McDonald’s, Wingstop, Outback Steakhouse, and Amazon. Her estimated net worth fluctuates between $1.5 and $2 million.

Is Reese aware of this? Of course, she is.

As she told SportsCenter, “I want people to know the deals don’t just stop in college,” she said. “When you go to the pros, it continues. I feel like they’ve grown even more. Now that I’m a pro, I can do so much more.”

So, why does she cry poverty when she’s a millionaire?

Maybe saying you’re broke is more fashionable than saying you’ve got it made? Only she knows, but Angel Reese is certainly not living above her means.