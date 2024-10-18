Ex-Chicago Bear Jay Cutler Arrested for DUI and Gun Possession in Tennessee

Former Chicago Bears great Jay Cutler was arrested on Thursday and charged with drunk driving and possession of a loaded handgun while under the influence.

The former NFL star was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee, after police were called when Cutler ran his car into the back of another vehicle on Thursday afternoon, according to the Daily Mail.

Officers said that when they came to the scene, Cutler smelled of alcohol. They also noted in their report that the former NFL player was slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes.

Officials sent him to a local hospital to be checked out, and he gave a blood sample after being served with a search warrant. The result of the blood test was not reported.

Cutler was hit with three charges, including driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

The former Bears great posted a $5,000 bond and was released several hours after being booked.

Cutler was married to reality TV star Kristen Cavallari until their divorce in 2022. The couple has three children: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

After graduating from Vanderbilt in 2005, Cutler was a first-round NFL draft pick for the Denver Broncos and played with the team from 2006 to 2008. However, it was with the Chicago Bears from 2009 to 2016 that he shined the most during his career as the team’s top quarterback. He retired from the league in 2017 after a single season with the Miami Dolphins.

Cutler is a Pro Bowler (2008) and was named one of the 100 greatest Bears players of all time.

