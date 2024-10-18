WATCH: San Jose State’s Trans Player Shocks Fans with Ferocious Spike

If you were wondering why not one, not two, but five NCAA women’s volleyball teams have refused to play San Jose State University (SJSU) because of the presence of transgender player Blaire Fleming, here’s why.

SJSU defeated New Mexico 3-1 in their recent match, powered mainly by the 18 kills from star player Blaire Fleming, who is transgender. One of those kills, in particular, has reminded people why five teams have refused to take the court against the male player.

In the third set, with SJSU up 13-11, the Spartans set Fleming up for a spike that nearly took out New Mexico’s libero.

The play provoked strong reactions on X.

Fleming’s presence has led four teams to forfeit their games against SJSU, and a fifth team, Nevada, held a player vote to forfeit and disregard their school’s desire to play the game.

After the school disregarded the player vote and insisted the game would go on, Wolf Pack team captain Sia Liillii emphasized that the players would have “integrity” and hold their ground.

“I know what our team is going to do, and we are going to have integrity,” Liillii said. “I think this is the toughest thing our team has gone through, but I’m just glad I have so many brave young women behind me, and I get to be the captain of this team.”