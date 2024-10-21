REPORT: Father of Trans High School Athlete Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

Marc Jacques, the father of controversial transgender high school athlete Maelle Jacques, has been sentenced on federal charges of distributing child pornography.

The elder Jaques came under suspicion by federal investigators in February of 2022 when information from the freeware messaging platform Kik Messenger led investigators to believe that he was trading in child porn under the name “wayne9985.”

The information seems to have been reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s centralized reporting system, according to Reduxx.

The report found that wayne9985 had uploaded 49 images that appeared to depict child sexual abuse. Investigators say they traced the IP numbers back to Jaques’ Newbury, New Hampshire home.

A subsequent search warrant served on Jacques’ home resulted in the seizure of his electronic devices. Investigators claim he confessed to the crime. Other files of a similar nature were also allegedly found on his devices.

He was not taken into custody then but was left on his recognizance and required to report to the courts for his prosecution. He later pleaded guilty before a grand jury to knowingly distributing child pornography.

The man’s son, Maelle Jacques, has stirred controversy after being permitted by a federal judge to join a girls’ soccer team at a New Hampshire high school despite a state law prohibiting males from competing in girls’ sports.

This ruling prompted a recent boycott by a girls’ soccer team from a Catholic school in New Hampshire and another school.

Kearsarge Regional High School has refused to bow to pressure to remove the boy who identifies as a girl from the girls’ team despite the boycotts.

The teenager testified in court on behalf of his father, saying that his father had a determination to “improve from mistakes he’s made in the past.” Further, the teen claimed that his life would be damaged if his father went to jail.

“The work I have begun to do with the ACLU in regard to my existence as a trans girl in sports is also reliant upon his moral support in my testifying and meeting with Senators,” Maelle told the court. “A prison sentence would also harm me and my brother’s future as we would stop receiving support for college payments without his salary.”

Maelle insisted that he needed to keep his father in his life because his mother did not support his transgenderism.

For his part, Marc Jaques hinted that his son might commit suicide over his mental anguish over his transgenderism because, he claimed, trans kids have a higher rate of suicide.

“Transgendered teens have the highest rate of suicide in the United States, and I am afraid for Maelle and her path if she is forced to live with her mother and her stepmother in a home where she is not supported and feels unwelcome,” the elder Jaques claimed.

Marc Jaques was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison.

