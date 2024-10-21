It’s probably a good thing most people stopped watching the WNBA after Caitlin Clark was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The level of play in the league has been atrocious since then.

On Sunday night, the WNBA wrapped up its season as the New York Liberty won their series against the Minnesota Lynx. That’s the headline reported in most of the media. What you won’t see reported almost anywhere is that the two best teams in the WNBA produced a nearly one-minute-long clip of some of the worst basketball you will ever see, and this is only one clip.

WATCH, if you dare:

As mentioned in the video, New York’s Sabrina Ionescu is one of the best players in the WNBA. She was a known protege of the late great Kobe Bryant. Her stat line for Game 5? The final championship game for all the marbles?! Ionescu finished the game with 5 points on 1-19 shooting from the field, including going 1-10 from three-point range.

In fact, her 0-12 start to the game reached a historic milestone for futility.

“Sabrina Ionescu is now 0-12 from the field, the most consecutive misses in a winner-take-all game in WNBA history, via @ESPNStatsinfo,” wrote ESPN’s WNBA reporter Alexa Philippou.

Not many regular readers of this site will need proof of this, but anyone searching for evidence of media bias against Caitlin Clark needs to look no further. Had Clark put on a display that approached the level that Ionesu put up Sunday night – even in a regular season game – it would be front-page news everywhere. The fact that one of the league’s better players and Team USA member (you remember, the team they said Caitlin Clark wasn’t good enough to be on?) did this with virtually no media coverage at all is quite condemning of the outlets who cover this sport.

The WNBA better hope Caitlin Clark doesn’t decide to bolt for the new pro women’s basketball league, Unrivaled. After this reminder of how bad their product is without her, it’s clear who needs who more.