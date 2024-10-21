WATCH: 49ers Trent Williams Ejected After Punching Chiefs Player in the Head

As the old saying goes, the referees don’t catch the guy who threw the first punch. They catch the guy who retaliates. This is precisely what happened to 49ers tackle Trent Williams on Sunday.

During the much-anticipated Super Bowl rematch between San Francisco and Kansas City, Chiefs safety Bryan Cook punched 49ers tackle Trent Williams in the head as the Pro Bowl left tackle was on the ground. Williams promptly got to his feet and retaliated by punching Cook in the head.

Williams was reluctant to depart the field of play despite the penalty and ejection. As Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt noted during the broadcast, “Trent Williams did not want to leave. Ejected after throwing a punch after he got punched by Bryan Cook. It’s just frustration for the 49ers, and the bottom line is they’re just overall frustrated. This doesn’t make up for the Super Bowl, you know that, but they’ve lost to [the Chiefs] twice in the Super Bowl and two more times in the regular season.”

Two Super Bowl defeats and two regular-season losses are sure to leave the Chiefs salty. San Francisco lost 28-18 at home.

Next up, the 49ers will take on the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs, still undefeated despite a swarm of injuries, will travel to Vegas to face the Raiders.