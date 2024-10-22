VIDEO: Ravens Fan Wanted for Beating Two Commanders Fans in Viral Video Turns Himself In

A Baltimore Ravens fan who was seen on video attacking two Washington Commanders fans has turned himself in and is now facing assault charges.

The shocking video went viral after the Commanders-Ravens game held in Baltimore on October 13. In the video, a hulking Ravens fan wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey is seen sucker-punching one Commanders fan and knocking him to the ground before turning his wrath on a second Commanders fan.

As soon as the Commanders fans are chased off, the Ravens fan yells, “I don’t lose,” at the camera.

According to the Baltimore Police, the same man was involved in a third attack that same night.

The attacker has been identified as Jack Callis, 24, who now faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

According to CBS News, Callis is accused of attacking the two men, as seen in the viral video. But he is also accused of attacking another man when the first two fans returned to the scene of the attack to look for the cell phones they dropped.

Callis has already reportedly suffered one consequence from the video: his employer, Maury, Donnelly & Parr, Inc., in Cockeysville, Maryland, fired him.

Callis’s attorney, Brian Thompson, insists “that there may be more to this story.” Some social media posts claimed that the initial altercation occurred after the three men had words inside a local bar.

The suspect’s bail hearing is set for Wednesday morning.

