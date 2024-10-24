USF Men’s Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim Dies at 43

University of South Florida (USF) men’s basketball coach Amir Abur-Rahim died on Thursday due to complications while he was undergoing a medical procedure; he was 43 years old.

“He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation,” said USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly. “Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the university, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

Abdur-Rahim began his rise through the coaching ranks at Kennesaw State, but the road was a little rocky at first. During his first three years with the program, the Owls went 19-65. However, the program enjoyed great success over the next two years, including a 26-9 run in 2022 that landed the Owls a trip to the NCAA Tournament and put Abdur-Rahim on USF’s radar.

Success would come much quicker at USF.

Under Abdur-Rahim’s leadership, the Bulls put up a 25-8 record, won the conference regular-season title, won a game in the NIT, and placed in the top 25 for the first time in program history.

“Honestly, I learned from my mistakes,” Abdur-Rahim told The Associated Press at the time. “Early on at Kennesaw, I wanted everything right away. And so my patience and how I responded to things wasn’t as good. … And I believe wholeheartedly, a team is only going to be as good as their coach’s response. And I try to respond the right way.”

Abdur-Rahim’s fellow coaches expressed grief after learning of his passing.

“This is truly a terrible tragedy,” said George Washington coach Chris Caputo. “Amir was a good man and an excellent coach. Please pray for him and his family.”

Abdur-Rahim leaves behind a wife, three children, and a large immediate family of 12 brothers and sisters.

“I am devastated by the sudden passing of my good friend Amir Abdur-Rahim, an outstanding man, husband, father, and leader who brought tremendous positive energy to all he encountered,” USF football coach Alex Golesh said. “My heart breaks for his wife, Arianne, his three children, extended family, and many friends.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story