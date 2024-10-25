WATCH: Fans Enraged After Missed Facemask Call on Crucial Play in Vikings-Rams Game

We were told that NFL officiating would be better this year than in 2023. However, that has not been the case through nearly half the 2024 schedule.

On Thursday night, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked in the end zone for a safety on a crucial late fourth-quarter play as the Vikings attempted to drive to tie the score. Darnold’s head and body began twisting around in a way indicative of a facemask grab as Rams defensive tackle Byron Young made the sack.

As you can see, an official was mere feet away watching the entire sequence. However, no facemask penalty was called. The Rams were awarded a safety and went on to win 30-2o.

Referee Tra Blake, standing at the back of the end zone in the above video, attempted to explain the missed call.

“The quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me, so I did not have a good look at it,” Blake said via ESPN. “I did not have a look, and I did not see the face mask being pulled, obviously.”

Blake continued, “The umpire had players between him and the quarterback, so he did not get a good look at it. He was blocked out as well. So that was the thing. We did not see it, so we couldn’t call it.”

While Blake’s vantage point is obstructed, it would be interesting to know what his explanation is for Darnold’s head and body violently whipping around in the opposite direction as he’s being brought to the ground. The no-call is especially shocking given that NFL officials have made a habit of calling roughing the passer at even the slightest hint of contact.

Yet, in this case, Blake swallowed the flag when he had more than enough evidence that Young had brought Darnold down illegally.

But hey, it’s only a multi-billion dollar league played by teams with hundreds of millions of dollars and the hopes and dreams of thousands of fans on the line.

No big deal.