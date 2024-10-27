WATCH: Leftists Melt Down over MAGA Hat-Wearing Fan at World Series Game 1

Left-wing baseball fans had a meltdown over an audience member at the first game of the World Series wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while sitting in the front row behind home plate.

The woman donning the pro-Donald Trump cap was simply watching the Friday game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees when she became the subject of a barrage of angry social media posts calling her a “piece of shit” and a “bitch”:

Alex Timmons, a high school baseball coach from California, called on the Dodgers to do something to prevent “divisive political statements” from being worn inside their stadium while insulting the woman:

“Of course there’s some piece of shit sitting right behind home plate wearing a make America great again hat looking for attention at the World Series,” he wrote on X. “Hey @Dodgers you gonna do anything about really divisive political statements on such an important world wide event like this?”

Singer Bethany Cosentino, who is one half of the indie rock duo Best Coast, said she “hope[s] this bitch behind home plate in a MAGA hat at the dodger game gets hit with a foul ball”:

Self-proclaimed “white dude for Harris” Joshua Cain also published a profane message for the Trump fan, writing “fuck her”:

Yet another X user, identified as Matt, called the hat “offensive” and also criticized the Dodgers for allowing the woman inside the stadium:

While the unidentified woman received some major backlash online for her headwear, she was also praised by others for daring to share her support for the former president at a major event.

“Shoutout to the MAGA Hat lady at Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. The 9-year effort to drive Trump supporters into the shadows has failed,” author Tim Murtaugh wrote:

Sen. Mike Lee’s (R) chief strategist, Dan Hauser, reveled in the fact that “liberals that are watching the #WorldSeries2024 are having to stare at the MAGA hat directly behind home plate”: