VIDEO: Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson for Taunting Commanders Fans Before Game Winning Hail Mary

Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson has apologized after being completely disengaged from the play and taunting fans during the game-winning Hail Mary pass against the Commanders on Sunday.

Stevenson, who drew the ire of fans after sparring with Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, could be seen pointing and shouting at fans even after the ball had been snapped. The clueless Bears defender didn’t become aware the play was underway until Washington’s receivers were mere yards from the end zone.

Still, Stevenson managed to get in position to make the play. However, to make an already bad situation worse, Stevenson tipped the ball into the waiting arms of Washington’s Noah Brown for the game-winning touchdown.

On Sunday night, Stevenson took responsibility for his mistake and posted an apology on X.

“To Chicago and teammates, my apologies for lack of awareness and focus,” Stevenson wrote. “The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown.”

The loss spoiled the homecoming of Bears quarterback and D.C. native Caleb Williams and dropped the Bears to 4-3 on the season. The game had been billed as a clash of the #1 and #2 picks, Williams having been selected #1 overall by Chicago and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels going second. Daniels outplayed Williams despite suffering a rib injury and only practicing once all week.

The Commanders’ record improved to 6-2, and they will take on the Giants next week. The Bears will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals.