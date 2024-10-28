WATCH: 49ers Fans Claim Security Barred Them from Levi’s Stadium Due to a MAGA Hat

A family has claimed that Levi’s Stadium security denied them entry into the San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday because they were wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Posted to TikTok, the video shows a woman in the family explaining that security told her son-in-law he could not enter the arena while wearing his MAGA hat.

“We were about to enter, and they stopped us because my son-in-law is wearing this hat. They don’t want to let us in,” she said in the video.

The woman said security turned them away even after they passed initial security checkpoints.

“So, what was meant to be a fun, first-time experience for our kids turned out to be an eye opener to us,” the caption read. “I wasn’t going to share, but even after seeing the field state, ‘vote it takes all of us,’ and [Nick] Bosa flashing his [MAGA] hat in the camera, I felt we were being discriminated against.”

“We were stopped after we scanned in tickets and security checkpoints by one male asking my husband to either throw away the hat or leave the stadium. It lead (sic) to 30-45 min of arguing and missing the beginning of the game just for the supervisor to let us through. Thank you too (sic) all the people who stopped and spoke up as this happened,” the woman added.

Another woman in the family argued with security, saying that no rules were posted at the stadium advising that they would not be allowed inside with the hat.

“How are you going to apply policies after I purchased my ticket?” the woman asks.