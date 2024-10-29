WATCH: Yankees Fan Tries to Tear the Glove Off Mookie Betts’ Hand

Desperate times have apparently led to desperate measures in the Bronx.

Down three games to none and on the brink of World Series elimination, a Yankees fan tried to prevent Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts from catching a pop-fly from Gleyber Torres by ripping the glove off his hand with the ball in it.

Also weird, another Yankees fan grabbed Betts’ hand and seemingly tried to help him by placing his hand on the glove. Though Betts caught the ball, the Yankees fan ultimately succeeded in dislodging the ball from the outfielder’s hand.

Fan interference was called, Torres was ruled out, and the handsy Yankee fan was ejected from the stadium.

While the Yankees were down 2-0 at the time of the bizarre incident, the Bombers’ situation has since improved. As of this writing, the Yankees lead the Dodgers 5-3 in the top of the fifth.